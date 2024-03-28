Report: Soros Funding Pro-Hamas Group

Progressive billionaire George Soros has given at least $1 million overall in grants during the last decade to a group in Gaza with strong ties to the Hamas terrorists, the Washington Examiner reported.

Soros' Foundation to Promote Open Society and Open Society Institute (OSI), two separate nonprofit organizations registered with the IRS, have sent money to the Al Mezan Center for Human Rights since at least 2012, the Examiner reported Thursday.

The outlet added that the OSI also spent thousands of dollars in 2013 and 2014 for at least one individual to intern at Al Mezan.

The Al Mezan Center for Human Rights says it exists "to promote respect for and protection of human rights," especially in Palestinian territories. However, public records show that the center hosts events with terrorists and is led by people with connections to Hamas, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

The Mezan Center has accused Israel of genocide for retaliating against Hamas after its Oct. 7 attack and massacre. It also has called on the UN and other international bodies to probe the Jewish state.

Still, Soros' $25 billion left-wing Open Society Foundations grantmaking network "is proud to be among the many international funders of Al Mezan, alongside the European Union and governments including Sweden and the Netherlands," spokesman Jonathan Kaplan told the Examiner.

According to Kaplan, none of the foreign benefactors have been designated by the U.S. as supporting terrorism.

"There is strict U.S. anti-terrorist legislation that determines which organizations a foundation like OSF can fund," he told the Examiner. "We devote a lot of effort to ensuring full compliance."

At least one terrorism expert says U.S. laws need to be strengthened to block tax-exempt groups from being able to fund terrorist-linked foreign groups.

"All it takes for Soros to avail himself of these loopholes is to find an intermediary between the sanctioned person or group and OSF," Marc Greendorfer, an attorney and president of the Zachor Legal Institute think tank, told the Examiner.

News that Soros — 93, Jewish and a Holocaust survivor — funneled money to pro-Hamas groups is not shocking because in December the New York Post reported the billionaire sent "more than $50 million" into a network of Iranian-sympathizer groups whose members carry significant influence in President Joe Biden's White House.

Although Al Mezan recently appears to have removed a section on its website listing its board of directors, the Examiner viewed an archived link from 2015 through 2023 that included several people associated with the PFLP.