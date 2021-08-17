Afghan Refugees Welcome in California, Gov. Newsom Says

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) stated Monday that, due to the Taliban taking over Afghanistan after the withdrawal of U.S. forces, the state would take in Afghan refugees.

At a “Vote No” recall rally, Newsom said: “We’re a state of refuge. I’m proud of the fact over the last decade California has taken in more refugees than any other state in America, and I’m proud of the fact a disproportionate number of Afghani refugees are here in Northern California, not just here in the south, but also up in Sacramento County. We’re already working in terms of a lot of those refugees coming in and working with CBOs and non-profit organizations to make sure that they feel welcome and celebrated as members of our community.”

The Associated Press reported Tuesday that possibly thousands of refugees may be sent to Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, for processing, Defense Department officials said. According to Breitbart, director of the Department of Defense’s Afghanistan Crisis Action Group Garry Reid said that the U.S. Army will be setting up reception centers for the refugees at both Fort McCoy and Fort Bliss in Texas. The army is also preparing to receive refugees at Fort Lee in Virginia.