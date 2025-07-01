Calif. Overhauls Laws, Makes Housing More Accessible

In an attempt to streamline bureaucracy and make housing more accessible, California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed legislation that removes certain development barriers, updates review procedures for critical housing and infrastructure, and creates new tools for accelerating production, The Hill reported on Tuesday.

Newsom's office described the legislation as "the most significant overhaul of California's housing and environmental review laws in decades."

Newsom added in a statement that the "bill is a game changer, which will be felt for generations to come."

Although the new rules keep protections for natural and sensitive lands, they exempt local government rezoning procedures from requirements set by the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), a law passed in 1970 that required state and local agencies to disclose the potential environmental effects of all their decisions, including on housing-related initiatives, according to The Hill.

The new legislation also expands the Permit Streamlining Act by restricting certain Coastal Commission housing appeals and speeding up permitting in areas along the coast.

In addition, sustainable financing tools — such as a revolving fund to reinvest equity from stabilized affordable housing into new developments — will also be made available through the laws, The Hill reported.

Despite earning bipartisan support, environmental groups have criticized the bills.

A day before the legislation became law, Miguel Miguel, director of Sierra Club California, accused the California Legislature of "using backroom deals to undermine" the state's "bedrock environmental law."

In addition, labor unions argued in a letter that "exempting 'advanced manufacturing' industries from CEQA [the California Environmental Quality Act] would expose us, our members, and colleagues to grave harm in our workplaces and communities."

The unions also warned the legislation "would give carte blanche to companies like Tesla to expand without any environmental oversight."