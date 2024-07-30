Gallup Poll: Supreme Court Approval Hovers Near All-Time Low

Americans' approval of the Supreme Court remains near a historic low, driven by a strong majority of Democrats, as 43% overall say they approve of how the court is doing its job, according to a new Gallup poll released Tuesday.

An overall majority surveyed (52%) say they disapprove, with 82% of Democrats saying they are dissatisfied with the high court, according to Gallup.

The overall approval rating is 3 points higher than the all-time low of 40% reached in the aftermath of the court's Dobbs decision in June 2022 which overturned Roe v. Wade. Approval has not risen above 43% in the five surveys since then, according to Gallup.

Only 15% of Democrats say they approve of the Supreme Court, while 66% of Republicans say they approve. Among independents, 44% say they approve vs. 47% who disapprove, according to the survey.

The 51-point gap between Democrats and Republicans is among the largest deltas in Gallup's surveys. The record is 61 points in the survey conducted after Dobbs, Gallup said.

"Just as Americans' confidence in the U.S. Supreme Court remains weak, so does their rating of how the court is handling its job," Gallup wrote in its analysis. "Its approval rating is dampened by a particularly low assessment from Democrats. Meanwhile, Republicans continue to view the high court positively due to its current ideological makeup, which is the most conservative in nine decades."

Gallup surveyed 1,010 adults from July 1-21. The margin of error is plus or minus 4 percentage points.