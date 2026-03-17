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Tags: gabbard | trump | kent | iran

Gabbard Backs Trump's Iran Threat Assessment After Kent Resignation

By    |   Tuesday, 17 March 2026 04:22 PM EDT

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard backed President Donald Trump’s authority and judgment on Iran in a post on X following the resignation of National Counterterrorism Center Director Joe Kent, reinforcing the administration’s stance amid internal dissent.

Gabbard wrote on X that Trump, “overwhelmingly elected by the American people,” serves as commander in chief with the responsibility to determine “what is and is not an imminent threat” and to take action to protect the country and U.S. troops.

She said the Office of the Director of National Intelligence exists to support that role by coordinating intelligence and delivering “the best information available” so the president can make informed national security decisions.

Gabbard added that after reviewing the intelligence, Trump determined that “the terrorist Islamist regime in Iran posed an imminent threat” and acted decisively based on that conclusion, according to her post on X.

Her comments came after Trump said Tuesday that Kent’s resignation was “a good thing,” telling reporters the former counterterrorism chief was “very weak on security” and out of step with the administration’s view of Iran.

Trump said “Iran was a threat” and argued that while nations may differ on how to respond, there was broad recognition of the danger posed by Tehran.

Officials familiar with the situation told Newsmax that Kent had pushed back on intelligence assessments labeling Iran as an immediate threat, putting him at odds with senior leaders who supported a stronger posture.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


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Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard backed President Donald Trump's authority and judgment on Iran in a post on X following the resignation of National Counterterrorism Center Director Joe Kent, reinforcing the administration's stance amid internal...
gabbard, trump, kent, iran
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2026-22-17
Tuesday, 17 March 2026 04:22 PM
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