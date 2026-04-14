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Tags: ftc | lawsuit | made in usa | american flag

American Flag Maker, Others Settle US Lawsuits Alleging Bogus 'Made in the USA' Claims

Tuesday, 14 April 2026 02:24 PM EDT

The U.S. Federal Trade ‌Commission said it settled three lawsuits accusing companies of falsely claiming their products were made in the United States, including a case against a seller ‌of American flags sourced ​from China.

Tuesday's settlements were announced one month after President Donald Trump issued ⁠an executive order directing the FTC to ​prioritize enforcement cases against companies that target patriotic ⁠consumers with bogus "Made in America" or "Made in the USA" claims.

The FTC said Americana Liberty will ‌reimburse $167,743 to consumers after the Fort Lauderdale, ​Florida-based company claimed ‌that its China-sourced flag products, which also include flagpoles ‌and military flags, were "Made in the USA," "All-American Made," or "Built by Americans for Americans."

A lawyer ⁠for Americana Liberty ‌declined to ⁠comment.

The FTC said it also settled with TouchTunes ⁠Music, ⁠a New York-based maker of electronic dart boards with components ‌from four non-U.S. countries, and Oak Street Bootmakers, a Chicago-based maker of footwear with materials from ‌the Dominican ​Republic and Brazil. ‌They will provide $625,000 and $75,000, respectively, to consumers.

None of the defendants admitted ​or denied wrongdoing in agreeing to settle.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


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The U.S. Federal Trade ‌Commission said it settled three lawsuits accusing companies of falsely claiming their products were made in the United States, including a case against a seller ‌of American flags sourced ​from China.
ftc, lawsuit, made in usa, american flag
184
2026-24-14
Tuesday, 14 April 2026 02:24 PM
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