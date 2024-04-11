Caitlyn Jenner Reacts to OJ Simpson's Death: 'Good Riddance'

Reaction to the death of O.J. Simpson, 76, after prostate cancer came quickly Thursday.

"Good Riddance #OJSimpson," Caitlyn Jenner wrote on X.

Jenner was previously married to Kris Jenner, the ex-wife of Simpson "dream team" lawyer Robert Kardashian. The Kardashians had four children, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Rob Kardashian. Caitlyn and Kris share two children, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

"The only thing that I have to say today is that this is a further reminder of the loss of my son Ron," Fred Goldman told DailyMail.com.

"It is a further reminder of my son's murder and a reminder about the many years we have missed Ron. His death is a reminder that Ron and Nicole were murdered by him. I am not going react to my thoughts about him dying.

"I have nothing to say about him. My response will not be about O.J.'s death but about he loss of my son's life by him.

"Thank you for calling. That is the only thing that I have to say."

Simpson's family announced the news on his X account, saying he died Wednesday.

"He died without penance," David Cook, a San Francisco attorney for the Ronald Goldman family who has been seeking since 2008 to collect the civil judgment in the Ron Goldman case, wrote in a statement.

"We don't know what he has, where it is or who is in control. We will pick up where we are and keep going with it."

Pro Football Hall of Fame President Jim Porter also issued a statement.

"O.J. Simpson was the first player to reach a rushing mark many thought could not be attained in a 14-game season when he topped 2,000 yards," the statement read. "His on-field contributions will be preserved in the hall's archives in Canton, Ohio."

Newsmax writer Eric Mack contributed to this report.