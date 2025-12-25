Georgetown Drops Albanese Amid Antisemitism Claims

Georgetown University has dropped its partnership with United Nations Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese following a report alleging her support for terrorism and antisemitism, reports UN Watch.

Albanese is no longer listed on the university's website, and her biography has also been removed.

Hillel Neuer, executive director of UN Watch, said the organization welcomed Georgetown University's decision.

"Academic institutions have a responsibility to uphold basic standards of integrity and human dignity. Removing an official who has repeatedly trafficked in antisemitic rhetoric and justified terrorism is a necessary step toward restoring those standards," he added.

"This sends an important message," Neuer added. "Positions of authority at the United Nations do not grant immunity from accountability, and universities should not serve as safe havens for those who abuse their platforms to promote hatred."

Heather Johnston, founder of the U.S. Israel Education Association, also lauded the decision.

"Georgetown University made the right decision. Academic institutions should not lend credibility to Francesca Albanese, who has been publicly condemned by democratic allies for antisemitism and Holocaust inversion," she told Fox News.

"Universities exist to uphold intellectual honesty and historical truth, not to legitimize distortions of history or rhetoric that excuses violence against civilians. Accountability matters, and this step reinforces that principle."

Albanese has drawn criticism over remarks that opponents describe as antisemitic and over her positions on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

In July, the United States sanctioned her, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio saying she was pursuing a campaign of political and economic warfare against the U.S. and Israel, including efforts to use courts to target officials and companies.

"Albanese has spewed unabashed antisemitism, expressed support for terrorism, and open contempt for the United States, Israel, and the West," the State Department announcement read.

In February 2024, Albanese was condemned by Germany and France after saying French President Emmanuel Macron was wrong to call Hamas' Oct. 7 terror attack "the largest antisemitic massacre of our century."

"The victims of 7/10 were not killed because of their Judaism but in response to Israel's oppression," she said at the time.

Albanese, during a recent interview, blamed U.S. sanctions for Georgetown University's decision to remove her.

"It's such a betrayal," she said. "I used to, I had an affiliation with a U.S. university. I used to lecture there. Everything has been cut down."

Dr. David Jacobs, a member of the Governing Council of the University of Toronto, called Albanese's dismissal "an incredibly important development," noting she had previously used her academic affiliation to lecture at other universities.

"Now her free pass is gone," said Jacobs.