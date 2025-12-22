Josh Blackman Resigns Over Heritage's 'Untenable' Antisemitism

A senior editor affiliated with the Heritage Foundation has resigned, accusing the conservative think tank's leadership of failing to adequately confront what he described as a growing problem of antisemitism on the political right.

Professor Josh Blackman announced his resignation in a sharply worded letter addressed to Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts, saying Roberts' actions and public statements had made his continued association with the organization "untenable," Mediaite reported Monday.

"It is with deep regret that I must resign my position as Senior Editor of the Heritage Guide to the Constitution," Blackman wrote to Roberts, who has faced myriad calls for his own resignation. "Indeed, I could not have even conceived of such an action only a few months ago when we launched the third edition of the guide.

"On Constitution Day, I proudly stood at the Heritage Foundation as we released this book to the world. But your actions have made my continued affiliation with Heritage untenable."

Blackman, who is not a Heritage staffer but is a longtime Heritage contributor and former senior editor of the Heritage Guide to the Constitution, pointed specifically to Roberts' refusal to clearly condemn antisemitic rhetoric following his defense of media personality Tucker Carlson's interview with white nationalist Nick Fuentes earlier this year.

After the interview, Roberts first took to social media to attack critics of Carlson and Fuentes as being part of a "venomous coalition," but he has steadfastly refused to condemn Carlson's antisemitism.

On his podcast and elsewhere, Carlson has accused Jews of controlling Congress, the Pentagon, and the White House.

He has also implied Israel was behind the killing of Charlie Kirk.

"Your comments were a huge unforced blunder, and gave aid and comfort to the rising tide of antisemitism on the right," Blackman wrote to Roberts.

"Second, in the wake of your remarks, jurists, scholars, and advocates have made clear to me they can no longer associate with the Heritage Guide they contributed to. Third, and perhaps most tragically, your actions have weakened the ability of the storied Meese Center for Legal and Judicial Studies to promote the rule of law."

Roberts faced backlash in October after publicly defending Carlson over the Fuentes interview, sparking criticism from conservative figures and prompting multiple resignations from within and around the organization.

Blackman's departure marks the latest high-profile break from Heritage amid the controversy.

In his letter, Blackman said the fallout from Roberts' remarks extended well beyond reputational damage, alleging that judges, scholars, and legal advocates had informed him they could no longer associate with Heritage projects.

He cited the cancellation of a planned book-signing event at the Federalist Society's national convention after contributors declined to participate.

"The Heritage brand, once iconic, instantly became toxic," Blackman wrote.

He said judges had stopped recommending Heritage's Clerkship Academy and that scholars had withdrawn from future publications.

Quoting comments made recently by Ben Shapiro at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest conference, Blackman wrote that Heritage must act as "ideological border control" if it hopes to retain its standing in the conservative movement. He also cited remarks from Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, warning that antisemitism on the right is spreading, particularly among younger audiences.

Blackman emphasized his decadelong relationship with Heritage, noting awards he received from the organization, his role in publishing a white paper on combating antisemitism, and his leadership in producing the third edition of the Heritage Guide to the Constitution, which included contributions from more than 150 scholars and a foreword by Justice Samuel Alito.

"My resignation is effective immediately," Blackman concluded, adding that while the Heritage Foundation is "greater than any single president," the damage under its current leadership had become "irreparable."

In a statement, Heritage said: "Our mission is unchanged, and our leadership is strong and decisive. Heritage has always welcomed debate, but alignment on mission and loyalty to the institution are non-negotiable."

Blackman is not alone in his outrage over Roberts' complicity with Carlson.

Already, three Heritage board members have resigned in protest along with several think tank fellows.

Meanwhile, criticism of Carlson intensified over the weekend following his appearance at AmericaFest 2025 in Phoenix, where his remarks and guest associations renewed long-running concerns about antisemitism and hostility toward Israel.

Carlson was just named "Antisemite of the Year" by StopAntisemitism, a Jewish civil rights group that said it voted by a high margin to condemn him after he used his platform to elevate people it described as antisemitic extremists.

Liora Rez, the group's founder and executive director, said Carlson hosted "glowing interviews" with antisemitic figures and Holocaust deniers, giving them a prominent platform.

StopAntisemitism said the designation is a "distinct dishonor" that "is reserved for the most bigoted and hateful individual."

Steve Bannon, who has appeared alongside Carlson and spoke at AmericaFest, has also drawn scrutiny for his growing antisemitic rhetoric that targets Israel, Jewish donors, and global institutions supported by Jews.

Amid the escalating dispute, Vice President JD Vance tried to make peace in the final AmericaFest speech Sunday.

Vance came down firmly against "self-defeating purity tests" within the Republican Party.

Increasingly, supporters of Israel among the Jewish and evangelical communities have voiced doubts about Vance and whether they will support his expected presidential bid in 2028.

Vance has refused to criticize Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens or Steve Bannon for their increasing extreme rhetoric.

"I didn't bring a list of conservatives to denounce or to deplatform," Vance said.