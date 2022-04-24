2 in Wisconsin Die Attempting Fractal Wood Burning

Two people in Wisconsin died after attempting the fractal wood burning art technique that has become popular on TikTok, Dexerto.com reported on Sunday.

Police issued a statement that the two victims appeared to have died before their house caught fire, explaining that "foul play has been ruled out and the deaths were found to be accidental in nature and are believed to be caused by electrocution from fractal wood burning."

Fractal wood burning is an art technique in which one uses high-voltage electricity to create tree-like patterns into wood that has been soaked in a chemical solution, according to Dexerto.com

The police believe that the equipment the two used for the fractal wood burning caused the electrocutions and also likely sparked the fire, which began in the garage and then spread to the remainder of the home, according to the Wausau Daily Herald.

At least 33 people have died as a result of fractal burning, according to the American Association of Woodcutters.