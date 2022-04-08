Biden, South Africa Talk Food Crisis Amid Ukraine Invasion

President Joe Biden and South African President Ramaphosa discussed the impact of the Ukraine crisis on commodity prices, supply chains, and food security in Africa in a phone call Friday, the White House said in a statement.

"President Biden emphasized the strength of the bilateral partnership, as well as global challenges brought on by Russia's further invasion of Ukraine, addressing climate change, and enhancing our partnership on trade, health security, and the COVID-19 pandemic," the White House statement added. "President Biden emphasized the need for a clear, unified international response to Russian aggression in Ukraine.

"The leaders also shared views on the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and the impact of the crisis on supply chains, commodity prices, and food security in Africa."

Newsmax's Eric Mack contributed to this report.