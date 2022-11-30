Early Flu Outbreak Affects 6.2M in US, Worst in Decade

The flu is hitting Americans harder this time of the year than it has in more than a decade.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Monday that 6.2 million Americans have been infected with the flu through Nov. 19, with 53,000 hospitalizations and 2,900 deaths.

The cumulative hospitalization rate of 11.3 per 100,000 people in the U.S. is the highest this early in the flu season, which typically runs from October through May, since 2010-11, the CDC said.

Seventeen states and the District of Columbia have "very high" rates of the flu. New Mexico, Texas, and Tennessee had the highest rates. Only nine states have rates that are categorized as low to minimal, with New Hampshire and Vermont having the lowest.

"The majority of influenza viruses tested are in the same genetic [subgroup] as and antigenically similar to the influenza viruses included in this season's influenza vaccine," the CDC said.

The agency said the best way to protect against getting the flu is with the annual vaccine. It recommends everyone ages 6 months and older to get a flu shot annually.

"Vaccination helps prevent infection and can also prevent serious outcomes in people who get vaccinated but still get sick with flu," the CDC said.

