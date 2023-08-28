2 Dead After Florida Helicopter Crash

Two people were killed and four others injured after a fire rescue helicopter crashed into an apartment building in Pompano Beach, Florida, on Monday morning, authorities said.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board, one person onboard the helicopter was killed, along with another person on the ground, Local 10 News reported.

"At approximately 8:46 a.m., emergency personnel responded to a call of an aircraft alert located southwest of the Pompano Beach Airpark. The helicopter involved in the crash is a BSO Fire Rescue helicopter. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue transported two people in an area hospital," Broward Sheriff's Office (BSO) posted on X shortly after 10 a.m.

The crash occurred in the area of North Dixie Highway and Atlantic Boulevard, southwest of the Pompano Beach Airpark.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed that three people were onboard the Eurocopter EC135 helicopter that "crashed into a structure," Local 10 News reported.

A gaping hole in the apartment building's roof, with burned debris visible, was seen from the news outlet's helicopter shortly after 10 a.m.

WPTV reported that cellphone footage from a witness showed smoke and flames coming from the helicopter before it spun around and plunged.

Local 10 News reported that video sent to the station showed two men who appeared to be in uniform sitting on a roof near the crash site.

"They jumped?" a witness is heard saying in the video, the news station said.

"Yeah," another witness responded.

"These [expletive] saved their life," the first witness then said.

Pompano Beach is located about 40 miles north of Miami.