×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: florida mansion | ron desantis | casey desantis | hurricane idalia

Tree Hits Fla. Gov. Mansion While First Lady, Kids Home

By    |   Wednesday, 30 August 2023 07:43 PM EDT

Florida first lady Casey DeSantis, the wife of Gov. Ron DeSantis, said Wednesday that a tree fell on the governor's mansion in Tallahassee while she was home with their children.

She announced the news on X, formerly known as Twitter, posting a picture of the massive, toppled oak tree that hit the historic mansion as Hurricane Idalia made landfall in the area.

"100 year old oak tree falls on the Governor's Mansion in Tallahassee," Casey DeSantis wrote. "Mason, Madison, Mamie and I were home at the time, but thankfully no one was injured.

"Our prayers are with everyone impacted by the storm," the first lady added.

Ron DeSantis said his wife phoned him about the incident while he was monitoring the storm's devastation at the state's emergency operations center Wednesday evening, the Daily Mail reported.

"I don't know that it fell on, like, the residence per se. I think it was a little bit off to the side," he said. "If they do cut down the whole tree, that's just going to be more room for my kids to hit baseballs."

The Florida governor's mansion, also known as "The People's House," has 30 rooms and 15,000 square feet of living space. It sits on 1.5 acres of land and was built over the original mansion in 1956.

According to CBS News, residents in 28 Florida counties at the highest risk of extreme floods, primarily along the Gulf Coast, were ordered or recommended to evacuate ahead of Idalia this week.

While Idalia, which has been downgraded to a tropical storm, has moved from Florida to Georgia, its bands are still impacting the state, and flooding is expected to worsen. Over 250,000 customers are still without power.

Luca Cacciatore

Luca Cacciatore, a Newsmax general assignment writer, is based in Arlington, Virginia, reporting on news and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Florida first lady Casey DeSantis, the wife of Gov. Ron DeSantis, said Wednesday that a tree fell on the governor's mansion in Tallahassee while she was home with their children.
florida mansion, ron desantis, casey desantis, hurricane idalia
288
2023-43-30
Wednesday, 30 August 2023 07:43 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved