Florida Ramps Up Illegal Gambling Raids, Nabs $14.4M in 2025

Florida gaming regulators are stepping up their fight against illegal casinos — and the numbers show it.

The Florida Gaming Control Commission (FGCC) says its agents have seized $14.47 million and taken 6,725 illegal slot machines off the street during raids and enforcement actions in 2025.

That's a huge jump from 2024, when the agency seized about $7.11 million and 1,287 machines.

FGCC Executive Director Alana Zimmer said the surge is partly because state leaders have backed tougher enforcement and stronger laws.

She thanked Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Legislature for supporting the commission and said officers have been working statewide to shut down illegal gambling operations.

"FGCC has been working diligently to halt illegal gambling through enforcement actions across the state, demonstrating the dedication of FGCC's law enforcement officers," Zimmer said in a statement.

Officials say these illegal "casinos" aren't just breaking the law — they can also be bad news for players. Unlike legal gambling facilities, the slot machines in illegal operations aren't tested or regulated.

That means players have no real way of knowing if the machines are fair, if payouts are accurate, or if they'll be treated properly if something goes wrong.

The FGCC also warns that some illegal gambling operators take advantage of customers, and that these underground businesses typically don't report revenue or pay taxes the same way legal facilities do. That can leave communities and the state short on money that would normally go toward services and public programs.

On top of bigger seizures, the FGCC says it's been teaming up more with other law enforcement agencies. In 2025, the commission entered into 29 new agreements with local, state, and federal partners, which it says has helped expand the crackdown and coordinate investigations.

In Florida, slot machines are only allowed in certain places. Legal slots can be found at eight licensed pari-mutuel facilities in Miami-Dade and Broward counties, along with some gambling locations operated by the Seminole Tribe of Florida.

Any slot machines outside those authorized facilities — or other forms of unauthorized gambling — are illegal.

Residents who think an illegal gambling operation is running in their area can report it through the state's online tip form at https://FLGaming.gov/File-a-Report, by email at Tipline@FLGaming.gov or by phone at 850-880-3433. A map of legal gambling locations is available at https://FLGaming.gov/locations.