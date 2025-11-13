N.J. Charges 14 in Mob-Linked Sports Gambling Case

New Jersey officials accused a man identified as a member of the Lucchese crime family of helping direct a multimillion-dollar illegal sports betting ring that involved student-athletes running their own electronic sports books.

Investigators say Joseph M. "Little Joe" Perna financed the operation, according to The New York Times.

They said several relatives supported it, including his son, Joseph R. Perna, along with his wife and ex-wife.

Fourteen defendants face charges that include racketeering, conspiracy, gambling offenses, and money laundering.

State prosecutors announced the charges soon after federal prosecutors in Brooklyn revealed separate indictments that brought new scrutiny to both legal and illegal gambling and how each has affected professional and amateur sports in the United States.

One of those federal cases involved what prosecutors described as the systemic rigging of poker games in New York City.

They say the games were run by mob figures and included former NBA players who received a cut of the illegal proceeds.

New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said at a news conference that the group used offshore gambling websites to entice bettors.

He said the operation brought in about $2 million in illegal wagers.

Platkin also said gamblers were recruited from the younger Perna's high school and college friends.

The Times reported the charges carry added weight in New Jersey because the state pushed the 2018 Supreme Court decision that opened the door to widespread legal sports betting across the country.

Supporters of legalization argue it moves gambling out of the shadows and allows for regulation.

Critics say legal betting often leads to illegal activity and expands opportunities for corruption, including among athletes.

Platkin urged young people to avoid any gambling tied to criminal groups.

He said they can legally gamble on their phones if they are of age in New Jersey, but added, "You should not be gambling in a mob-backed operation."