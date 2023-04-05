Florida Bill to Protect Gas Stoves Advances

Florida's "don't tread on gas stoves" push advanced Wednesday with a state Senate panel advancing a bill that was filed as a response to a proposed federal ban on natural gas-powered stoves that has since been pulled back.

Tampa GOP Sen. Jay Collins, who sponsored the bill, told members on the Senate Community Affairs Committee that gas stoves are vital appliances after hurricanes or other natural disasters cause long power outages, reports Florida Politics.

Collins runs, in part, a nonprofit barbecue catering service that has worked to provide food to victims of Hurricane Ian through a state-funded recovery effort, reports The Orlando Sentinel.

"In a state prone to hurricanes, this is something that we do need to have as an opportunity," Collins said. "There are federal, local political entities who want to ban our access to natural gas and propane and the appliances that run on it."

Florida, Collins added, "must protect our rights to clean, efficient, and reliable energy," and the bill will "protect Floridians who own and appreciate natural gas stoves, as well as those who want one in the future."

The panel ended up voting 7-0 to advance the bill to the Regulated Industries Committee for a second out of three stops.

The short-lived federal proposal was based on health data that showed gas appliances may be linked to health conditions such as childhood asthma and that the appliances could contribute to indoor air pollution.

Several interests have pushed back on the claims, but Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis and other Republicans have used the potential of a ban to push back on Democrats.

Florida Natural Gas Association Executive Director Dale Calhoun praised the bill's advance, calling the legislation "vital" for protecting Floridians and praised Collins' efforts.

The House Committee on Commerce will hear a companion bill, in a final stop before it reaches the House floor. It was introduced by Rep. James Buchanan, R-74th.