White House: Biden Does Not Endorse Ban on Gas Stoves

President Joe Biden does not support the banning of gas stoves, the White House said Wednesday, after a federal consumer safety official called the household appliance a "hidden hazard" and suggested a ban might be coming.

"The President does not support banning gas stoves – and the Consumer Product Safety Commission, which is independent, is not banning gas stoves," the White House said in a statement, reported CNN.

The White House's response came after Bloomberg reported that CPSC Commissioner Richard Trumka Jr. said "any option is on the table" in regulating gas stoves.

"Products that can’t be made safe can be banned," Trumka told Bloomberg, adding that other options could include "setting standards on emissions from the appliances."

In October, Trumka recommended that the commission seek public comment about gas stoves and associated hazards, but after the Bloomberg report, CPSC Chair Alexander Hoehn-Saric clarified that he is "not looking to ban gas stoves and the CPSC has no proceeding to do so."

"CPSC is researching gas emissions in stoves and exploring new ways to address health risks," he said in a statement. "CPSC also is actively engaged in strengthening voluntary safety standards for gas stoves. And later this spring, we will be asking the public to provide us with information about gas stove emissions and potential solutions for reducing any associated risks."