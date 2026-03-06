Florida Bar Corrects Letter, Says No Investigation of Halligan

The Florida Bar said it mistakenly informed a complainant that attorney Lindsey Halligan was under investigation, clarifying that no such probe is currently pending.

Jennifer Krell Davis, director of communications for The Florida Bar, said the organization sent a letter that incorrectly described the status of a complaint involving Halligan.

"In response to an inquiry from a complainant, The Florida Bar wrote a letter to the complainant erroneously stating that there is a pending Bar investigation of member Lindsay Halligan," Davis said.

Davis said the letter's statement was incorrect and that the bar is not currently investigating Halligan.

"There is no such pending Bar investigation of Lindsay Halligan," she said.

According to Davis, the matter stems from a complaint filed against Halligan that is tied to ongoing legal proceedings.

She said the bar's current role is limited to monitoring those proceedings rather than pursuing an active disciplinary review.

"In this case, The Florida Bar received a complaint against Lindsay Halligan and, consistent with standard practice, the Bar is monitoring the ongoing legal proceedings underlying the complaint," Davis said.

The Florida Bar typically reviews complaints against attorneys to determine whether allegations warrant a disciplinary investigation.

In some cases, the organization may delay or hold a complaint in abeyance if the issues raised are connected to court proceedings that have not yet concluded.

Bar officials often wait for those proceedings to resolve before determining whether further disciplinary action or investigation is necessary.

Halligan, a former White House aide to President Donald Trump, pursued cases against the president's opponents but ultimately left the position after her appointment was deemed unlawful.

The Campaign for Accountability, a nonprofit watchdog that had sought the bar inquiry, published a letter on its website in which a representative of The Florida Bar confirmed that the organization had an investigation pending.

A spokesperson for The Florida Bar told The Associated Press on Thursday that there was an open file on Halligan but declined to comment further because disciplinary cases are confidential.

On Friday, Michelle Kuppersmith, executive director of the Campaign for Accountability, said The Florida Bar had not directly told the group that the Feb. 4 letter contained an erroneous reference to a pending investigation.

She said it's "hard to reconcile" the Bar's latest statement.

"If there is no longer an investigation into Halligan, the question is why not, given that three judges indicated she engaged in conduct that appears to violate ethics rules," Kuppersmith said in a statement.

Davis did not provide additional details about the underlying complaint or the legal proceedings connected to it.

Halligan is a Florida-based attorney who has represented high-profile clients.

The bar did not indicate whether additional review could occur in the future once the underlying legal matter concludes.

For now, Davis said, the Bar's involvement remains limited.

"The Florida Bar received a complaint against Lindsay Halligan and, consistent with standard practice, the Bar is monitoring the ongoing legal proceedings underlying the complaint," she said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.