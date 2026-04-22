Rep. Burlison: US 'Adversary' Possibly Behind Missing Scientists

Rep. Eric Burlison, R-Mo., said Wednesday that countries such as China, Russia and Iran could be linked to recent disappearances and deaths of notable American scientists in incidents spanning several years and involving individuals with access to high-level research and government programs.

U.S. officials are investigating a series of cases involving missing or deceased American scientists, raising concerns among lawmakers and federal agencies about potential national security implications and whether foreign adversaries could be involved.

The House Oversight Committee has opened an inquiry into more than 10 cases involving researchers tied to sensitive aerospace, nuclear or defense-related work, while the Federal Bureau of Investigation is leading a broader effort to determine whether any connections exist.

"I would not be surprised if our adversaries, China, Russia, Iran, or any other adversary saw an opportunity to take out some of our nation's top scientists," Burlison told NewsNation.

The FBI confirmed in a statement that it is coordinating with multiple agencies as part of the investigation.

"The FBI is spearheading the effort to look for connections into the missing and deceased scientists. We are working with the Department of Energy, Department of War, and with our state and local law enforcement partners to find answers," the agency said in a statement.

The cases have drawn attention at the highest levels of government, with President Donald Trump acknowledging that federal officials are reviewing the incidents as part of a broader interagency effort.

Burlison warned that scientists working in advanced research fields may be particularly vulnerable.

"These scientists are not hardened. They don't have a security detail. So they would be a very easy target," he said, adding that he is "worried for the rest of our nation's scientists."

Among the cases drawing renewed scrutiny is the disappearance of Monica Jacinto Reza, a 60-year-old materials science researcher who vanished during a hike in Los Angeles County in 2025.

"The case remains an active missing person investigation. At this time, there are no clear indications of foul play; however, investigators are continuing to evaluate all possibilities and are not ruling anything out," the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

Reza's disappearance is one of several incidents involving individuals connected to institutions such as NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Los Alamos National Laboratory and other high-security research facilities.

Other cases include the 2026 disappearance of retired Air Force Maj. Gen. William McCasland, who previously oversaw classified space and nuclear programs, as well as deaths and disappearances of engineers, contractors and researchers linked to defense-related work.

Authorities have emphasized that the cases vary widely in circumstances, including suicides, homicides, unexplained deaths and missing persons reports, and investigators have not confirmed any direct links among them.

One such case, the 2022 death of researcher Amy Eskridge, was ruled a suicide, with her father stating, "Scientists die also, just like other people."

Experts caution that while the clustering of cases has drawn public attention and political concern, there is currently no definitive evidence of a coordinated campaign targeting scientists.

Still, federal officials say the investigation remains active, with agencies working to determine whether the incidents represent isolated tragedies or a broader threat to U.S. national security.