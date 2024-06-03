Democrats Hope Abortion Can Help Biden Flip Florida

Democrats are hoping to use the issue of abortion to help Biden pull off an upset in Florida, a state that has trended Republican in recent years. Former President Donald Trump, who lives in West Palm Beach, won Florida by 3.36 points in 2020.

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have campaigned in the state, focusing on abortion, while the campaign opened a field office in Hillsborough County in April. Biden won Hillsborough by 7 points in 2020.

Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a law restricting abortions at six weeks, and a law enshrining the right to an abortion in the state constitution will be on the ballot this fall.

"Our agenda, our coalition, and the unique dynamics this election presents make it clear: President Biden is in a stronger position to win Florida this cycle than he was in 2020," Julie Chavez Rodriguez wrote in campaign memo, The Washington Times reported Monday. "Florida is not an easy state to win, but it is a winnable one for President Biden, especially given Trump's weak, cash-strapped campaign, and serious vulnerabilities within his coalition."

A Florida Atlantic University-Mainstreet Research poll showed just 13% of Floridians believe abortion is the most important issue for them this election.

Democrats in Florida have been increasingly shut out in statewide elections. Only one Democrat, former Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried, has won statewide since 2012. Fried now leads the Florida Democratic Party.

Republicans now hold an 892,034 advantage over Democrats in voter registration, according to Examiner.

Winning Florida remains an uphill climb for the Biden campaign. A CBS-News YouGov poll last month had Trump winning 54%-45%. Polls in April had Trump leading by 8 points and 13 points, respectively.

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., who is running for a second term, also has a comfortable lead, according to recent polling.