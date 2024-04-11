Anti-abortion Groups Prepare Legal Challenge to Florida Ballot Measure

Anti-abortion organizations in Florida are strategizing legal challenges in anticipation of potential approval of a ballot measure safeguarding abortion rights in November, indicating a prolonged battle over reproductive rights in the state, Politico reported.

Amidst an impending vote on a ballot initiative to safeguard abortion rights in Florida, anti-abortion factions are laying groundwork to contest its implementation, setting the stage for protracted legal battles regardless of the electoral outcome this year.

Mat Staver, the founder of Liberty Counsel, a prominent anti-abortion group, emphasized the readiness to challenge the ballot initiative's legitimacy in the event of voter approval, foreseeing potential litigation at the state's highest judicial level.

Staver's comments come in the wake of former President Donald Trump's assertion that Florida's stringent abortion restrictions, outlawing the procedure at six weeks of pregnancy, might be overturned by voters following a recent legal ruling in Arizona that reinstated a decades-old abortion ban.

Trump's remarks underscore the increasingly politicized nature of abortion rights ahead of the 2024 elections, with Republicans and Democrats grappling over the issue's resonance among voters in key battleground states like Florida and Arizona.

Acknowledging the impact of Trump's statements on anti-abortion efforts, Staver expressed concern that such pronouncements could undermine ongoing campaigns to thwart the ballot measure.

"I think he needs to think a little bit more in-depth before he makes these off-the-cuff statements because what that will do is not accomplish anything," Staver said of Trump. "In fact, it does exactly the opposite."

Democrat State Senate Leader Lauren Book emphasized the bipartisan significance of abortion rights in Florida, where the ballot initiative, known as Amendment 4, requires substantial voter support upwards of 60 percent across party lines to succeed.

Echoing sentiments of opposition, Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America underscored the formidable challenge posed by the ballot measure's 60% approval threshold, citing previous electoral dynamics in comparable states.

The recent Florida Supreme Court ruling on abortion rights has emboldened anti-abortion groups to leverage personhood arguments, capitalizing on constitutional ambiguities regarding fetal rights outlined in the state's Declaration of Rights.

In a dissenting opinion, Justice Jamie Grosshans highlighted the court's failure to address the pivotal issue of fetal personhood, advocating for informed voter deliberation on the broader implications of abortion legislation.

"Even if the court has not acted on the issue, our silence should not eliminate a citizen's right to be informed," Grosshans wrote. "If advised of the conflict, the voters could recognize for themselves that, at some level, an amendment providing broad protection for abortion would bear upon constitutional personhood rights as applied to the unborn child."