FEMA Grants Individual Assistance for 15 Texas Counties

The Federal Emergency Management Agency on Friday granted individual assistance for residents in 15 Texas counties hard hit by Hurricane Beryl last week.

The move from the Biden administration comes after 19 Texas congressional lawmakers sent a letter to President Joe Biden stressing the urgency of releasing funding under FEMA's individual assistance program.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced the aid Friday afternoon.

Biden on Wednesday issued a major disaster declaration for 67 counties in Texas, which released federal funds "to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by Hurricane Beryl." But it stopped short of individual aid.

Biden said earlier this week that the delay in federal aid was caused by Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick acting as governor while Gov. Greg Abbott has been in Asia on an economic development trip.

"I've been trying to track down the governor to see — I don't have any authority to do that without a specific request from the governor," Biden told the Houston Chronicle on Tuesday.

Biden ultimately connected with Patrick and approved the aid.

FEMA's Individuals and Households Program provides financial assistance and direct services to eligible individuals and households affected by a disaster who have uninsured or underinsured necessary expenses and serious needs, according to the agency.