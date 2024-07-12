WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: fema | individual | aid | texas | counties | beryl

FEMA Grants Individual Assistance for 15 Texas Counties

By    |   Friday, 12 July 2024 05:43 PM EDT

The Federal Emergency Management Agency on Friday granted individual assistance for residents in 15 Texas counties hard hit by Hurricane Beryl last week.

The move from the Biden administration comes after 19 Texas congressional lawmakers sent a letter to President Joe Biden stressing the urgency of releasing funding under FEMA's individual assistance program.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced the aid Friday afternoon.

Biden on Wednesday issued a major disaster declaration for 67 counties in Texas, which released federal funds "to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by Hurricane Beryl." But it stopped short of individual aid.

Biden said earlier this week that the delay in federal aid was caused by Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick acting as governor while Gov. Greg Abbott has been in Asia on an economic development trip.

"I've been trying to track down the governor to see — I don't have any authority to do that without a specific request from the governor," Biden told the Houston Chronicle on Tuesday.

Biden ultimately connected with Patrick and approved the aid.

FEMA's Individuals and Households Program provides financial assistance and direct services to eligible individuals and households affected by a disaster who have uninsured or underinsured necessary expenses and serious needs, according to the agency.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
The Federal Emergency Management Agency on Friday granted individual assistance for residents in 15 Texas counties hard hit by Hurricane Beryl last week.
fema, individual, aid, texas, counties, beryl
209
2024-43-12
Friday, 12 July 2024 05:43 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved