New Federal Probe Opened Into N.Y. AG Letitia James

Federal prosecutors have opened a new investigation into New York Attorney General Letitia James, examining campaign payments made to her longtime hairdresser during her successful 2018 campaign, according to reports by The New York Times and CBS News.

President Donald Trump shared the New York Post report on Truth Social on Sunday night as he was landing at Joint Base Andrews, returning from a weekend at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.

The inquiry focuses on roughly $36,000 paid by James' campaign to Iyesata Marsh between May 2018 and February 2019. About $22,000 of that total was reportedly for use of Marsh's Brooklyn salon as a campaign office in the final months of the race.

Prosecutors are seeking to question Marsh about past financial transactions involving James and her campaign.

Marsh was indicted last month in Louisiana on federal charges of bank fraud and aggravated identity theft, tied to the alleged use of another person's identity to obtain a loan to purchase a Land Rover.

Authorities have said there is no indication James is connected to Marsh's alleged criminal conduct.

The new probe is in its early stages and follows a series of failed efforts by the Justice Department to secure charges against James in unrelated matters, including mortgage fraud allegations that were dismissed by a federal judge and declined by grand juries.

James' attorney, Abbe Lowell, denounced the investigation as politically motivated, calling it another attempt by the Trump administration to pursue a "vendetta" against the attorney general.

Representatives for Marsh declined to comment to the Post.

James, a longtime political adversary of Trump, has not been charged with any wrongdoing.