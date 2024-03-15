Report: Feds Locate Person of Interest in 'Swatting' Cases

Federal agents have located a person of interest in Serbia who might be behind the more than 100 "swatting" calls against lawmakers, political candidates, and members of the Biden administration, CBS News reported Friday.

Swatting is the filing of false reports to the police to set off a potentially dangerous response by officers, including SWAT teams.

FBI and Secret Service agents searched the person's residence in Serbia, and confiscated computers and other devices, according to the report. It's unclear if the person has been arrested, though charges could be filed soon, CBS News reported.

Swatting targets included Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, former Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, GOP Reps. Brandon Williams of Texas, and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, among many others around Christmastime, including Christmas Day.

Williams, whose house was targeted on Christmas Day with a false police report claiming that gunshots were heard there, told Newsmax after the incident that he was targeted because of his support of Israel.

In the case of Haley, an unknown person called 911 and "claimed to have shot his girlfriend and threatened to harm himself while at" her residence.

Greene said she was swatted on Christmas Day — for "like the 8th time."