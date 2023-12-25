Rep. Greene Says Georgia Home 'Swatted' on Christmas Day

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., said she was the victim of a false police report, prompting a SWAT team response to her Georgia home on Christmas Day.

The practice by prank callers known as "swatting" usually involves tricking police into showing up at a person's home by making up bomb threats or similar offenses.

It can lead to potentially dangerous confrontations with authorities.

"I was just swatted. This is like the 8th time. On Christmas with my family here," Greene posted Monday morning on X.

"My local police are the GREATEST and shouldn't have to deal with this. I appreciate them so much, and my family and I are in joyous spirits celebrating the birth of our savior Jesus Christ!"

NBC News reported the police department in Rome, Georgia, confirmed the incident.

Maj. Rodney Bailey of the Rome Police Department told NBC that someone in New York called the suicide hotline claiming he shot his girlfriend at Greene's address and threatened to kill himself.

In response, Bailey said police contacted Greene's local security liaison about the incident and decided not to respond to the call.

This is not the first time Greene has been the victim of such a prank.

Last year, a series of calls were made claiming horrific crimes were committed or in progress at Greene's residence, CNN reported.

In April, U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger testified in front of the Senate Appropriations Committee about the heightened threat climate across the country.

"The sheer increase in the number of threats against Members of Congress — approximately 400% over the past six years — requires new and innovative techniques to identify, deter, and mitigate threats before they materialize," Manger said in his opening statement. "Upcoming elections, the campaign activities that precede them, and the increasingly heated political rhetoric further heighten the prospect of future security risks and challenges."