Patel: Suspect's DNA Found on Towel Covering Gun, Screwdriver

Debunking conspiracy theories, including the alleged Charlie Kirk assassin's own flippant Discord remarks, FBI Director Kash Patel announced Monday morning that Tyler Robinson's DNA was found on the towel wrapped around the weapon found in the woods.

"I can report today that the DNA hits from the towel that was wrapped around the firearm, and the DNA on the screwdriver are positively processed for the suspect in custody," Patel said in a televised interview Monday morning.

The towel-wrapped rifle was found in the woods where security cameras showed the shooter fleeing after jumping off the campus roof. The screwdriver was left in the sniper's nest atop the Utah Valley University building, where he fired the fatal shot into Kirk's neck.

Additional testing is underway on the bolt-action hunting rifle believed to have been used in the attack.

Patel also revealed that investigators recovered a note written by Robinson in which he vowed to "take out Charlie Kirk" and said he was "going to take it."

The FBI director praised the speed of the investigation, noting Robinson was captured within 33 hours of the shooting. He contrasted that timeline with past high-profile manhunts, emphasizing the agency's "transparent and open" approach.

Robinson, currently in custody, is not cooperating with authorities, according to Utah Republican Gov. Spencer Cox.

The 22-year-old alleged assassin showed no remorse and made flippant references to the crime on Discord — a gamer social media platform popular with antifa's domestic terrorist cells — suggesting he was in tune with the breaking news of the manhunt homing in on him.

The timing of the chat messages also suggested the FBI's $100,000 reward influenced an online acquaintance's chatter with the suspect.

"Wya?" a Discord poster wrote with a skull emoji, asking "where you at?" and tagging Tyler Robinson's online handle when enhanced photos were released by the FBI on Thursday morning and a $100,000 reward was announced, The New York Times reported.

Robinson's account replied within a minute in that Thursday afternoon chat that his "doppelgänger" was trying to "get me in trouble," the report added.

"Tyler killed Charlie!!!!" another account replied.

The Times received screenshots of the chat from one of the alleged assassin's former high school classmates.

Prosecutors are expected to file formal charges against Robinson on Tuesday. Authorities have not disclosed a motive, though an affidavit noted he recently spoke with a family member about killing Kirk.

Among the other posts by the suspect now under arrest and potentially facing the death penalty in Utah and by the federal government:

"My doppelganger trying to get me in trouble."

"Only if I get a cut" — when another user suggested turning him in for the FBI's $100,000 reward.

"Better also get rid of this manifesto and exact copy rifle I have lying around," Robinson wrote after another user warned: "Whatever you do, don't go to a McDonalds anytime soon," like fellow charged assassin Luigi Mangione.

"In a red state??? nah CLEARLY the shooter was from California," when a user suggested Trump would now send the National Guard to Utah.

"I heard the ammo had somethin about trans stuff on it, but they aren't releasing photos or exact quotes," the alleged assassin wrote as Newsmax and other outlets reported the news of "transgender ideological" markings, adding "and also the claim wasn't backed by the official FBI, just some dude in the briefing room," showing Robinson was not only following the news, but also watching the news conferences.

A few minutes later, Robinson joked: "I'm actually Charlie Kirk, wanted to get outta politics so I faked my death, now I can live out my dream life in Kansas."