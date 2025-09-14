Shooting Suspect Joked His 'Doppelgänger' Killed Kirk

The 22-year-old alleged assassin of Charlie Kirk showed no remorse and made flippant references to the crime on Discord — a gamer social media platform popular with antifa's domestic terrorist cells — suggesting he was in tune with the breaking news of the manhunt homing in on him.

Also, the timing of the chat statements suggested the FBI's $100,000 bounty was influential in the online acquaintance's chatter with the suspected assassin.

"Wya?" a Discord poster wrote with a skull emoji, asking "where you at?" and tagging Tyler Robinson's online handle when enhanced photos were released by the FBI on Thursday morning and a $100,000 reward was announced, The New York Times reported.

Robinson's account replied within a minute in that Thursday afternoon chat that his "doppelgänger" was trying to "get me in trouble," the report added.

"Tyler killed Charlie!!!!" another account replied.

The Times received screenshots of the chat from one of the alleged assassin's former high school classmates.

Prosecutors are expected to file formal charges against Robinson on Tuesday. Authorities have not disclosed a motive, though an affidavit noted he recently discussed Kirk's muder with a family member.

Among the other posts by the suspect now under arrest and potentially facing the death penalty in Utah and by the federal government:

"My doppelganger trying to get me in trouble."

"Only if I get a cut" — when another user suggested turning him in for the FBI's $100,000 reward.

"Better also get rid of this manifesto and exact copy rifle I have lying around," when one user warned: "Whatever you do, don't go to a McDonalds anytime soon," like fellow charged assassin Luigi Mangione.

"In a red state??? nah CLEARLY the shooter was from California," when a user suggested Trump would now send the National Guard to Utah.

"I heard the ammo had somethin about trans stuff on it, but they aren't releasing photos or exact quotes," the alleged assassin wrote as Newsmax and other outlets reported the news of "transgender ideological" markings, adding "and also the claim wasn't backed by the official FBI, just some dude in the briefing room," showing Robinson was not only following the news, but also watching the news conferences.

A few minutes later, Robinson joked: "I'm actually Charlie Kirk, wanted to get outta politics so I faked my death, now I can live out my dream life in Kansas."

After Robinson was turned in by his father, members of the Discord chat expressed shock and disbelief.

"Our governor wants to give him the death penalty dude," one wrote.

"I truly cannot distinguish if this is for real," another wrote.

