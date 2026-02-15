Bluetooth Scan Used in Arizona Hunt For Guthrie

Investigators searching for missing Arizona woman Nancy Guthrie are now using a Bluetooth signal detector to try to locate the signal from her pacemaker, according to a report by the New York Post.

Authorities said no arrests followed a court-authorized search tied to the investigation near Guthrie's neighborhood, and investigators recovered DNA that did not match Guthrie or people close to her.

The search has stretched for more than two weeks since Guthrie was first reported missing on Feb. 1, after she was last seen the night before at her home.

A Pima County Sheriff's Department helicopter has flown low, slow grid patterns over the desert around her home seeking a detectable signal from the pacemaker.

Guthrie's pacemaker disconnected from the app on her phone shortly before 2 a.m. Feb. 1, and her Nest camera also disconnected around that time.

Investigators were still working to verify the authenticity of purported ransom notes sent to media outlets, demanding bitcoin payments in exchange for information about Guthrie.

In its public materials, the Federal Bureau of Investigation described Guthrie as a vulnerable adult who has difficulty walking, has a pacemaker, and needs daily medication for a heart condition, and said it is offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to her location or the arrest and conviction of anyone involved.

The FBI has released video tied to the case and said it is seeking information that will lead to the identity of an armed individual seen outside the home the morning of her disappearance.

The FBI also described the suspect as a man about 5 feet 9 inches tall with a medium build and said he was carrying a 25-liter "Ozark Trail Hiker Pack" backpack.

Investigators have received a high volume of public tips, with the FBI saying it has collected more than 13,000 since Feb. 1 and the Sheriff's Department saying it has received at least 18,000 calls.

Investigators also collected DNA from Guthrie's property that does not belong to Guthrie or anyone in close contact with her, and they are working to identify it.

Savannah Guthrie has posted messages about the search on social media, and NBC News reported she wrote: "Our lovely mom. We will never give up on her. Thank you for your prayers and hope."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.