FBI, DHS Intel Bulletin Warns of Election Violence

By    |   Monday, 28 October 2024 11:19 AM EDT

The Biden administration's FBI and Department of Homeland Security reportedly warned state and local law enforcement agencies of domestic extremists seeking to disrupt the general election.

The two government agencies issued a Joint Intelligence Bulletin, which was reviewed by NBC News.

The bulletin identified potential targets, which include candidates, elected officials, election workers, media members and judges involved in election cases.

The outlet said potential threats include physical attacks and violence at polling places, ballot drop boxes, voter registration locations, rallies, and campaign events.

The bulletin said three domestic extremist attacks and two disrupted plots have been aimed at government and election officials since Jan. 6.

"The United States remains in a heightened, dynamic threat environment and we continue to share information with our law enforcement partners about the threats posed by domestic violent extremists in the context of the 2024 election," DHS spokesperson Mayra Rodriguez told NBC News in a statement.

"Violence has no place in our politics, and DHS continues to work with our partners to evaluate and mitigate emerging threats that may arise from domestic or foreign actors."

Federal intelligence agencies regularly provide reports such as the Joint Intelligence Bulletin.

Earlier this month, CBS News reported a bulletin warned of potential violent extremism and hate crimes committed in response to the one-year anniversary of the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas terrorists on Israel.

The agencies found that the one-year mark of the attack "as well as any further significant escalations" in the Israel-Hamas war "may be a motivating factor for violent extremists and hate crime perpetrators to engage in violence or threaten public safety."

The latest Joint Intelligence Bulletin was among several intelligence documents obtained through public records requests by Property of the People.

Ryan Shapiro, executive director of the nonprofit group focused on government transparency, said the violence warnings "are not typical election threat intelligence."

"The documents are unmistakably a product of a radically heightened threat environment," Shapiro added, NBC News reported.

The latest bulletin said such things as letters containing white powder and online harassment and threats recently have increased, according to the FBI.

The bulletin also mentioned perceived election fraud, immigration, LGBTQ issues, abortion, and the assassination attempts against former Donald Trump as reasons for recent calls for violence.

Charlie McCarthy

Charlie McCarthy, a writer/editor at Newsmax, has nearly 40 years of experience covering news, sports, and politics.

US
