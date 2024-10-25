Rasmussen Poll: About Half of Voters Expect Violence After Election

About half of the country's voters say they expect violence to emerge after the Nov. 5 general election no matter who wins the presidency, Rasmussen Reports survey results show.

Rasmussen asked voters, "How likely is it that there will be a violent reaction after the election if Kamala Harris is elected president?"

Fifty-one percent said it's likely, including 26% who said it's very likely, that there will be a violent reaction if Harris is elected president, Rasmussen Reports found. Another 38% said violence is not likely, while 11% said they are not sure.

Asked the same if former President Donald Trump wins the White House, 47% said violence is likely, including 23% who said it's very likely. Another 44% said violence is not likely, while 8% said they are not sure, according to results released Thursday.

Rasmussen also asked voters whether most news media outlets report about politics in a way that tends to make America more united or more divided. Only 10% answered "more united," with 79% saying "more divided."

Eighty-four percent of Republicans, 70% of Democrats, and 83% of unaffiliated voters said the way most news media outlets report about politics tends to make America more divided.

Among those who said they plan to vote for Harris, 71% said it's at least somewhat likely there will be a violent reaction if the vice president wins, and 56% of Trump voters said it's likely there will be a violent reaction if the former president wins.

Supporters of both Harris and Trump are less likely to expect post-election violence if the opposing candidate wins.

In a party breakdown, 64% of Democrats, 41% of Republicans, and 46% of unaffiliated voters said it's at least somewhat likely there will be a violent reaction if Harris wins the election, and 53% of Republicans, 41% of Democrats and 48% of unaffiliated voters believe a violent reaction is at least somewhat likely if Trump wins.

The Rasmussen survey found that Black voters are more likely to expect a violent reaction if Harris wins the election, while Hispanics are more likely to think a Trump victory would provoke a violent reaction.

The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey was conducted Oct. 17 and 20-21 among 2,956 likely voters. The margin of sampling error is plus or minus 2 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence.