Trump Backs Marjorie Greene After Twitter Ban

Facebook has joined Twitter in cutting off Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., delivering a 24-hour hold on her account for allegedly violating its COVID-19 misinformation policy.

Former President Donald Trump chimed in on the deplatforming of Greene in a statement Monday night from his Save America PAC:

"Twitter is a disgrace to democracy. They shouldn't be allowed to do business in this country. Marjorie Taylor Greene has a huge constituency of honest, patriotic, hard-working people. They don't deserve what's happened to them on places like low-life Twitter and Facebook. Everybody should drop off of Twitter and Facebook. They're boring, have only a radical left point of view, and are hated by everyone. They are a disgrace to our nation. Keep fighting, Marjorie!"

"A post violated our policies and we have removed it; but removing her account for this violation is beyond the scope of our policies," Meta, the parent company of Facebook, wrote in a statement, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Facebook's 24-hour hold on the Greene account follows Twitter permanently blocking her personal Twitter account this weekend.

"Facebook has joined Twitter in censoring me," Greene posted to GETTR. "This is beyond censorship of speech.

"I'm an elected Member of Congress representing over 700,000 US tax paying citizens and I represent their voices, values, defend their freedoms, and protect the Constitution.

"But apparently they too think the CDC managed #VAERS system on our own government websites are misinformation. And to date there has been ZERO investigation into reported COVID deaths from government mandated #covid vaccines.

"Who appointed Twitter and Facebook to be the authorities of information and misinformation? When Big Tech decides what political speech of elected Members is accepted and what's not then they are working against our government and against the interest of our people."

Greene also claimed on GETTR that Twitter's five-strike policy included two accidental suspensions and called for her personal Twitter account to be restored. Greene still has an active official House of Representatives account on Twitter.

"Twitter forgot about the 2 times they accidentally suspended my account this past year," Greene posted last Monday on GETTR. "That means I've only had 3 strikes in their 5 strike system. Twitter has to reinstate my account immediately."