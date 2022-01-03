Rep. Gohmert to Newsmax: Marjorie Taylor Greene's Ban on Twitter Orwellian

Twitter's decision to permanently ban GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's private account shows how social media giants have "become the Ministry of Truth" that author George Orwell predicted in his dystopian novel "Nineteen Eighty-Four," and it's nearly as bad as when former President Donald Trump was banned, Rep. Louie Gohmert said on Newsmax Monday.

"If you deviate, if you say, two plus two equals four instead of five, then they come after you," the Texas Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "But the thing about Marjorie Greene, and of the things I love about her, and so many of the new freshmen that have come into Congress, the more you attack them, the more energy they take in and become even stronger."

"It's as if the people that hate her are standing in front of a fan and throw mud, thinking it's not all coming back on them, and it does," he added.

Meanwhile, as the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 incidents at the Capitol approaches, Gohmert said the date is being used for political purposes.

"That Jan. 6 commission, it's not a commission; it's a lynch mob," said Gohmert. "Let's face it. A commission would have people with differing views, where all we have there is just a bunch of people wanting to go after Trump … you can just skim that commission down to one person. They're thinking as one, and it's a waste of time."

There are "a lot of serious questions about Jan. 6," he added. "The more video that comes out, the more we hear about people that were working for him with the FBI, the federal authorities."

Gohmert also contended that the far-left lawmakers are "destroying this country."

"The only thing they haven't advocated for is the Ministry of Love from Orwell that comes in and picks you up and arrests you," said Gohmert. "We have that. We've seen [the] knocking down the doors and viciously, hostilely going after people where for years any time you wanted to arrest somebody with a nonviolent history, you just told their lawyer they have got to show up to jail … this is becoming a hostile country with one-sided hostility that is ending up provoking the other side, and it should not. Our side should not ever provoke the violence, but we have got to deal with this evil, vicious, vengeful attitude from the left that they've got to destroy people that disagree with them."

