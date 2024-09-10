WATCH TV LIVE

FAA Probes Delta Plane That Struck Regional Jet

Tuesday, 10 September 2024 12:09 PM EDT

Delta Air Lines said Tuesday the wing of one of its planes struck a regional jet while taxiing for departure at Atlanta airport, damaging both aircraft.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it will investigate.

The airline said the wing of a Delta Airbus A350 that was set to depart for Tokyo-Haneda made contact with the tail of an Endeavor Air CRJ-900 that was scheduled to department for LaFayette, Louisiana, resulting in damage to the tail of the regional jet and the wing of the A350. Endeavor is a wholly owned Delta subsidiary. Delta said there were reported injuries.

The planes were on alternate taxiways when the collision happened, Delta said, CBS News reported

There were 221 passengers aboard the Tokyo-bound flight, Delta said, and 56 people aboard the Louisiana flight. A spokesperson for Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport said there were no injuries reported, according to CBS News. 

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


US

Tuesday, 10 September 2024 12:09 PM
