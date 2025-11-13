WATCH TV LIVE

Nearly 1K Flights Canceled After Shutdown Ends

Thursday, 13 November 2025 11:52 AM EST

Nearly 1,000 flights were canceled across the United States on Thursday as airports continued to deal with the lingering fallout of the now-ended historic government shutdown.

The disruptions persisted even after Congress voted late Wednesday to reopen the government, leaving airlines scrambling to restore normal operations.

According to FlightAware's tracker of flights within, into or out of the United States, 996 flights were canceled as of 11 a.m. EST. That tops the 910 flight cancellations that were reported on Wednesday.

President Donald Trump signed a legislative package to reopen the government into law on Wednesday night, bringing the longest government shutdown in American history to a close.

The bill funds three annual spending bills and extends funding for the rest of the government through Jan. 30, giving federal lawmakers time to finish the appropriations process.

But the far-reaching effects of the shutdown are not expected to disappear overnight, in particular with air travel, which has been plagued by government-mandated flight reductions amid staffing shortages and concerns about air safety.

Air traffic control centers reported staffing shortages nationwide after thousands of Federal Aviation Administration employees were forced to work unpaid during the shutdown.

Officials said many called out due to fatigue or financial strain, taking other jobs to pay for basic necessities during the federal pay freeze and slowing efforts to stabilize the system.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told Newsmax on Wednesday that the nation's air travel system should be fully recovered in time to get people home for the Thanksgiving holiday.

"Once we're fully open … it's going to take us probably up to a week to get back to normal, which is right before significant Thanksgiving travel," he said.

Speaking on "Finnerty," Duffy acknowledged the chaos travelers faced last weekend, when thousands of flights were delayed or canceled nationwide.

"People who flew those days know how bad it was," Duffy said. "But it is starting to get better."

With the government now reopened, Duffy said air traffic controllers will receive 70% of their back pay within 24 to 48 hours, which he believes will go a long way toward restoring normal operations.

Nicole Weatherholtz

Nicole Weatherholtz, a Newsmax general assignment reporter covers news, politics, and culture. She is a National Newspaper Association award-winning journalist.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Thursday, 13 November 2025 11:52 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

