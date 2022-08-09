Experts Predict Warm Fall This Year

After a summer with triple-digit temperatures and high humidity for much of the United States, AccuWeather meteorologists predict the fall to be unseasonably warm, The Hill reported on Tuesday.

“With pretty good confidence this year, I think it’s a mild fall setting up overall for the U.S.,” said AccuWeather long-range meteorologist Paul Pastelok.

But meteorologists predict extreme weather events — which hit several states over the summer with tornadoes, torrential downpours, and flooding — will remain a risk into the early fall season.

“The severe weather threat will pick up again,” Pastelok said. “We do feel a late-season surge may not be as strong as last year when we had quite a bit of tornadic activity, but I still think there’s going to be some and the peak month is October.”

The summer’s warm and dry weather has resulted in pockets of drought throughout the Midwest, mid-Atlantic, and New England, according to data from the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Experts anticipate that this warm and dry weather has the possibility of pushing off the peak of fall foliage to a later date along the Northeast, Great Lakes, and mid-Mississippi Valley, according to The Hill.