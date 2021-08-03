Biden Administration Working on COVID Evictions Ban Extension

Amid pressure from liberal House Democrats after the expiration of the COVID-19 evictions ban, the Biden administration is expected to announce a new limit on housing evictions, sources told The Washington Post.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's evictions ban expired at the start of this month, and the Biden administration noted it lacked the legal authority to extend it, but the rise of infections from the delta variant are changing the landscape throughout the country, according to the report.

Neither the CDC nor the White House would comment to the Post's report, based on sources speaking on the condition of anonymity.

The new plan would extend the evictions ban for two more months until Oct. 3, and will be focused on the areas with the highest rates of infections. Still, the Post reported, the limitations might cover as much as 90% of the United States.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has pressured the White House to act on the evictions ban, declining to bring the House members back from recess to pass legislation on extending it, sensing the 50-50 split in the Senate could not inspire 10 Republicans to pass it anyway, sources told the Post.

The White House had pushed state and local officials to pick up the torch on the evictions ban, according to administration official Gene Sperling on Monday.

There is also funding for rental aid from the March $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan available, but the Biden administration is struggling to get most of it distributed to date.

"States and cities need at least another couple months to get this money out, and there's no sticks or carrots Treasury can wield to make that happen faster," Jain Family Institute's Paul Williams told the Post. "What we need is time."

"There's no stick you can beat them with to make them go faster. They're limited by technical and staff capacity to actually get this done."

The delay in rental relief might be a way around the opinion delivered by Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who called for congressional action to extend the evictions ban, but hedged it on the availability of American Rescue Plan rental relief.

"The Kavanaugh opinion was premised on rent relief getting out," Boston University's Julia Raifman told the Post. "So the [administration] could have tried to make an argument to make that the justification for extending the moratorium."