3 Dead, 5 Missing on Mt. Everest in May

Three people have died on Mt. Everest and five others are missing and presumed dead, reports The New York Post.

Joshua Cheruiyot Kirui, an experienced Kenyan mountaineer, was found dead about 65 feet from the summit Wednesday. Nawang Sherpa, a guide who was with him, remains missing. Binod Babu Bastakoti, 37, died on Wednesday just above a base for the summit attempt, and Romanian Gabriel Viorel Tabara, 46, died in his tent on Tuesday at an advanced base camp.

Daniel Paul Paterson, 39, of the United Kingdom, and Pastenji Sherpa, 23, of Nepal, have not been heard from since they reached the summit early Tuesday.

Usukhjargal Tsedendamba, 53, and Purevsuren Lkhagvajav, 31, both Mongolian climbers, died on May 13 while trying to summit Everest without supplemental oxygen and Sherpa guides.

Kirui was a 40-year-old banker at the Kenya Commercial Bank. His close hiking friend, Kipkemoi Limo, confirmed to the BBC that Kirui died in a fall.

"It is a sad day," fellow Kenyan mountaineer James Muhia wrote on X. "Our brother is now one with the mountain. It will be a difficult time. Go well my brother."

Kirui's 44-year-old guide, Nawang Sherpa, also remains missing.

The New York Post reported that Paterson and Pastenji were likely pulled down the mountain by a cornice, a chunk of hardened snow overhanging a cliff.

After reaching the summit, Paterson and Pastenji "were caught in a sudden cornice fall, which impact[ed] the group of climbers," 8K Expeditions, who organized the trek, wrote on Instagram. "Despite exhaustive search efforts, we regret to confirm that Daniel and Pastenji were unable to be recovered from [the] following incident."

Paterson's partner, Becks Woodhead, has raised over $128,000 to initiate a recovery mission for his body.