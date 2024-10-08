Ethel Kennedy, 96, Hospitalized After Stroke

Kennedy family matriarch Ethel Kennedy, 96, was hospitalized after suffering a stroke while sleeping, her family said Tuesday.

According to NBC News, the widow of slain Sen. Robert F. Kennedy and matriarch of one of the nation's most famous political families was sleeping Thursday when the episode occurred. Her grandson, former Mass. Rep. Joe Kennedy II, said she was receiving treatment at a hospital.

A family statement read as follows: "She is comfortable, she is getting the best care possible and she is surrounded by family. She is, as you may know, a strong woman who has led a remarkably fulfilling life. We are here looking after her."

Ethel Kennedy had 11 children, her last one born some six month after her husband was famously and fatally shot at a Los Angeles hotel. She later helped establish a human rights center in her husband's name.

NBC said she is recipient of a Presidential Medal of Freedom for work on human rights, social justice, and the environment.