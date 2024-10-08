WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ethel kennedy | hospitalized | stroke | robert f. kennedy | widow

Ethel Kennedy, 96, Hospitalized After Stroke

ethel kennedy smiles
Ethel Kennedy (AP)

Tuesday, 08 October 2024 10:25 PM EDT

Kennedy family matriarch Ethel Kennedy, 96, was hospitalized after suffering a stroke while sleeping, her family said Tuesday.

According to NBC News, the widow of slain Sen. Robert F. Kennedy and matriarch of one of the nation's most famous political families was sleeping Thursday when the episode occurred. Her grandson, former Mass. Rep. Joe Kennedy II, said she was receiving treatment at a hospital.

A family statement read as follows: "She is comfortable, she is getting the best care possible and she is surrounded by family. She is, as you may know, a strong woman who has led a remarkably fulfilling life. We are here looking after her."

Ethel Kennedy had 11 children, her last one born some six month after her husband was famously and fatally shot at a Los Angeles hotel. She later helped establish a human rights center in her husband's name.

NBC said she is recipient of a Presidential Medal of Freedom for work on human rights, social justice, and the environment.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Kennedy family matriarch Ethel Kennedy, 96, was hospitalized after suffering a stroke while sleeping, her family said Tuesday.
ethel kennedy, hospitalized, stroke, robert f. kennedy, widow
166
2024-25-08
Tuesday, 08 October 2024 10:25 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved