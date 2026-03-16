Sen. Schmitt Pushes Bill to Yank Citizenship From Criminal Migrants

Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., is urging Congress to pass legislation that would expand the federal government's ability to revoke citizenship and deport aliens who commit certain crimes or obtain citizenship through fraud.

Schmitt renewed his push for the proposal during an appearance Monday on Fox, the Gateway Pundit reported, as a partial government shutdown continues to affect parts of the Department of Homeland Security.

Schmitt said the standoff over DHS funding has left key agencies dealing with disruptions, including unpaid Transportation Security Administration personnel and operational challenges at airports.

"This is just the height of stupidity by the Democrats. It's essentially a temper tantrum because they don't like President [Donald] Trump," Schmitt said during the interview.

Schmitt's legislation, known as the Protect America Act, would broaden the criteria for denaturalizing individuals who gain citizenship but later become involved in certain criminal activities, including fraud or supporting terrorism.

"Citizenship should mean something," Schmitt said. "The deportations need to continue, and we also need to expand the category of people who can be denaturalized and sent home."

The DHS funding dispute has stretched for several weeks, as Democrats have pressed for changes to immigration enforcement policies as a condition for approving funding legislation.

"You can cry about it; you can whine about it. You lost an election over it," Schmitt said, referring to Democrats' opposition to current immigration enforcement practices.

Republicans have introduced multiple bills aimed at funding DHS components such as TSA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and the Coast Guard, but those proposals have faced opposition from Democrats.

Schmitt previously outlined the goals of his legislation in a statement released when the proposal was introduced earlier this year, saying, "The rule of law is central to our constitutional order. A nation that does not enforce its immigration laws cannot effectively protect its people.

"To secure our future, we must enforce our laws. The American people deserve no less."

Schmitt's proposal would tighten immigration enforcement by cracking down on sanctuary cities, enhancing federal penalties against illegal aliens, and increasing protection for law enforcement officers.

The Protect America Act has four key planks: permanently ending the practice of cities declaring themselves sanctuaries for illegal aliens, enhancing penalties for illegal entry and reentry, protecting law enforcement, and defunding rogue nongovernmental organizations.