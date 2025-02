Enrique Tarrio, the former national chair of the Proud Boys, was arrested by U.S. Capitol Police on Friday following what was billed as a press conference with other Proud Boys members and Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes.



During a question and answer session with reporters, Tarrio was involved in a scuffle with a woman at the media event, according to The Hill. U.S. Capitol Police said Tarrio was charged with simple assault after the woman indicated she wanted to press charges following the alleged physical contact.



Tarrio promoted the event earlier in the day in a post on X: "It goes without saying that we expect attendees and members of the press to be on their best behavior. This is not a rally."



Tarrio received a long prison sentence for helping organize protesters to be in Washington for the Jan. 6, 2021, election protest but was granted a pardon by President Donald Trump. Tarrio said at the press conference prior to the altercation that he plans to file a lawsuit against the government for his prosecution.

Jim Mishler ✉ Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.