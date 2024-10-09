Elon Musk: No Evidence of Aliens

Elon Musk told Tucker Carlson that he has not seen any evidence of aliens.

Musk, CEO of both SpaceX and Tesla, told Carlson he believes that alleged UFO sightings are the U.S. government's highly classified new weapons program.

The owner of social media platform X said there are more than 6,000 satellites in orbit and yet they've never had to maneuver around alien spacecraft.

"Unidentified flying objects are one thing, but there are always a bunch of classified programs that are underway," Musk said.

The government is testing new aircraft and missiles that are so classified that most in the military are not even aware of it, Musk told Carlson.

"Some pilot sees something moving fast and says, 'Hey, I saw a UFO!' but it could be a new weapons program that is being experimented with on a need-to-know basis," Musk said. "The split second I see any evidence of aliens, I will immediately post that on the X platform. It will probably be our number one post of all time."

At a Space X event in April, Musk reiterated his position that we are alone in the universe.

"I have not seen any evidence that there are aliens on Earth. The question 'where are the aliens' is a very profound one. I am aware of no evidence of aliens whatsoever... I think we are probably alone," Musk said back in April.