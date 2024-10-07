Musk PAC Offers $47 for Referring Petition Signers

Billionaire Elon Musk is offering to pay people who refer swing-state voters to sign a petition supporting free speech and Second Amendment rights.

Musk took to his social platform X on Sunday to share a post by his America Political Action Committee.

"Sign our petition to support the Constitution!" Musk wrote on X.

"Also earn $47 for every person you refer to sign the petition if they're in a swing state.

"Goal is to get 1M voters in swing states to show support for free speech & right to bear arms."

Musk's America PAC shared a link to the petition, with the program open to registered voters in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada, Arizona, Michigan, Wisconsin, and North Carolina.

Oct. 21 is the final day voters in Pennsylvania and Michigan can register to vote if they want to cast a ballot in November.

The petition requires an email address and a cellphone number to sign it, though the super PAC's website promises to use the number only "to confirm you are the legitimate petition signer. No other purpose."

Musk, who has announced he's supporting Donald Trump in the presidential election, joined the former president Saturday at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. It was Trump's first time back in Butler since the July 13 assassination attempt there.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO told the crowd this is the "most important election of our lifetime."

"This is no ordinary election," he said. "The other side wants to take away your freedom of speech. They want to take away your right to bear arms. They want to take away your right to vote effectively."