Dem Attorneys General Sue WH Over Student Debt Relief

The attorneys general of almost two dozen Democrat-led states joined in filing a lawsuit against the Department of Education on Monday over a change to the rules governing a program for student debt relief.

Last week, the Trump administration released final rules for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, which allows nonprofit employees and government workers to receive forgiveness on student debt once they've made payments for 10 years.

The rules state that anyone who engaged in "unlawful activities," such as "abetting illegal immigration" and medical treatment for transgender minors, would not be eligible for student debt relief under the program.

According to the 21 state attorneys general who filed the lawsuit, this change is an unlawful attempt to target government employees and nonprofit workers who support policies President Donald Trump disagrees with, such as "teachers in states with inclusive curricula, health professionals providing [gender-transitioning] care, or legal aid attorneys representing immigrants, could suddenly lose PSLF eligibility through no fault of their own."

"Public Service Loan Forgiveness was created as a promise to teachers, nurses, firefighters, and social workers that their service to our communities would be honored," New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement.

"Instead, this administration has created a political loyalty test disguised as a regulation," she added.

"It is unjust and unlawful to cut off loan forgiveness for hardworking Americans based on ideology."

"I will not let our federal government punish New York's public servants for doing their jobs or standing up for our values," James said.

"It is unconscionable that the plaintiffs are standing up for criminal activity," Under Secretary of Education Nicholas Kent said in a statement.

"This is a commonsense reform that will stop taxpayer dollars from subsidizing organizations involved in terrorism, child trafficking, and transgender procedures that are doing irreversible harm to children," he added.

"The final rule is crystal clear: The Department will enforce it neutrally, without consideration of the employer's mission, ideology, or the population they serve," Kent said.