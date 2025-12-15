WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: east providence | brown shooting | schools | police

East Providence, R.I., Schools Ramp Up Police Presence

Monday, 15 December 2025 10:53 AM EST

Schools in East Providence, Rhode Island, will have an increased police presence Monday in the wake of the Saturday shooting at Brown University that killed two students and wounded nine others.

In a Facebook post, East Providence police said the bolstered security at city schools was in place "to help ensure a safe environment for learning."

"This is a proactive measure to enhance safety and support our students, staff, and families," the department said. "Please rest assured, there is no threat or concern at this time."

Mayor Bob DaSilva similarly sought to reassure the community, writing in his own Facebook post that the decision for the heightened police presence was made "in an abundance of caution."

Authorities said at a late-night Sunday news conference that a person of interest in the mass shooting at Brown was being released because the investigation yielded evidence "that points in a different direction."

The search continues for the gunman who opened fire on a Judaic program class as the university's final exams were underway.

"We have a murderer out there, frankly," Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha said Sunday night.

East Providence is less than four miles away from Providence, where Brown is located.

Nicole Weatherholtz

Nicole Weatherholtz, a Newsmax general assignment reporter covers news, politics, and culture. She is a National Newspaper Association award-winning journalist.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Monday, 15 December 2025 10:53 AM
