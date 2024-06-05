Dr. Phil: Trump Conviction 'Judicial Travesty'

Talk show host Dr. Phil McGraw this week criticized the "weaponization" of the Justice Department, FBI, and similar state agencies as dangerous for the country.

The recent conviction of former President Donald Trump on 34 felony charges of falsifying business records was a "judicial travesty," McGraw said on his Merit Street talk show, while also warning Republicans against seeking retaliation.

"This weaponization of our great institutions — the FBI, Justice Department, and individual state similar institutions — will lead to one of two outcomes," he predicted.

One of those being "more of the same from" Republicans, who might try to go "tit for tat."

"That may seem deserved, but it is not the right way forward for America," McGraw said.

"The other is what I call on you to demand from your politicians today: an end to this craziness in order to save the soul and sanity of this country."

McGraw is set to interview Trump on Thursday.

"This is so not just about Donald Trump," he concluded. "If your let your hatred for Donald Trump compromise your ability to find true North on your moral compass, shame on you.

"If you let your disgust for Biden make you blind to the inevitable consequences of pursuing revenge, then God help the children who will inherit the dystopian nightmare we create."