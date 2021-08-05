Trump Rips U.S. Women's National Soccer Team, Says 'Woke Means You Lose'

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday hit out at the U.S. Women’s national soccer team after they won the bronze medal, saying they could’ve won gold if the team “wasn’t woke,” The Hill reports.

Trump said in a statement shortly after the team’s win against Australia on Thursday: “If our soccer team, headed by a radical group of Leftist Maniacs, wasn’t woke, they would have won the Gold Medal instead of the Bronze.”

He went on to claim that “Woke means you lose, everything that is woke goes bad, and our soccer team certainly has.”

“There were, however, a few Patriots standing. Unfortunately, they need more than that respecting our Country and National Anthem. They should replace the wokesters with Patriots and start winning again,” Trump added.

He then focused his attack on Megan Rapinoe, one of the team’s stars and one of the highest-ranked players in the world, who has been a vocal critic of Trump’s in the past, and has been an advocate of issues involving social justice.

“The woman with the purple hair played terribly and spends too much time thinking about Radical Left politics and not doing her job!” he said.

The U.S. Women’s national soccer team previously declined to make the traditional visit to the White House after winning the 2019 Women’s World Cup. Rapinoe told The Guardian that year: “We’re everything Trump loves – except that we’re powerful women.”

She added about the decision not to visit the White House: “Considering how much time and effort and pride we take in the platform we have, using it for good and leaving the game in a better place and hopefully the world in a better place, I don’t think I would want to go.”