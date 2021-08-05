×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: us | women | soccer | bronze | megan rapinoe | carli lloyd

Rapinoe and Lloyd Fire US Women's Soccer to Olympic Bronze

megan rapinoe celebrates with carlie lloyd on field
Megan Rapinoe (15 United States) celebrates scoring her second goal with teammate Carli Lloyd (10 United States) during the Women's Olympic Football Tournament Tokyo 2020 match between Australia and the United States at Ibaraki Kashima Stadium, Kashima, Japan. (Daniela Porcelli/Sipa via AP Images)

Thursday, 05 August 2021 07:35 AM

The United States women's team won the Olympics bronze medal with Megan Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd scoring two goals each in a 4-3 win over Australia in Kashima on Thursday.

The Americans, World Cup winners in 2019, had gone into the Tokyo Games as heavy favorites for gold but after some underwhelming displays were beaten by Canada in the semi-finals.

For spells against the Australians, seeking their first medal in the sport, the old swagger of the U.S. team was back with two of their veterans, in what could well be their final appearance in a major tournament, offering a reminder of their quality.

Rapinoe fired the U.S. ahead in the eighth minute direct from a corner which Aussie keeper Teagan Micah flapped at.

Sam Kerr leveled for Australia in the 17th minute, her 48th goal for the Matildas making her their all-time top scorer.

Rapinoe restored the Americans' advantage with a fine volley after a woeful attempted clearance from Alanna Kennedy looped across the box to the grateful forward.

The 39-year-old Lloyd produced a clinical finish to make it 3-1 just before the break, collecting a pass from Lindsey Horan and burying it, first time, into the far corner.

Another defensive error from Kennedy, this time a weak head back towards her keeper, gifted Lloyd her second which she slipped between Micah's legs to make it 4-1 in the 51st minute.

Three minutes later though, a Caitlin Foord header from a Kyah Simon cross brought Australia back into the match and Kerr then hit the post with a fine, glancing header.

But the Americans held firm until Aussie substitute Emily Gielnik added a third with a long-range effort in the 90th minute.

Sweden and Canada meet in the gold medal game on Friday. 

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The United States women's team won the Olympics bronze medal with Megan Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd scoring two goals each in a 4-3 win over Australia in Kashima on Thursday...
us, women, soccer, bronze, megan rapinoe, carli lloyd
294
2021-35-05
Thursday, 05 August 2021 07:35 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved