Senate Republicans Oppose $2K Tariff Checks

Senate Republicans spoke out against President Donald Trump's proposal to distribute $2,000 tariff rebate checks to Americans.

Several GOP senators, who said they would have to authorize any rebate checks, said the money should go toward paying down the deficit.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., said the tariff revenue is expected to be substantial and put to a useful purpose.

"One of which would be repaying the debt," Thune told reporters.

"I think it would be good to use the tariff revenues to pay down the debt and the deficit," Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said to Axios.

"I think we should pay down the deficit," Sen. Bernie Moreno, R-Ohio, echoed to Business Insider.

Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., told Axios he was not "nuts" about the tariff rebate checks.

"Lower-income Americans deserve a break," Cramer said. "Maybe they do, but I also think that, you know, it's got potential to be somewhat inflationary."

The Trump administration is exploring ways to distribute the tariff rebate checks without requiring congressional approval, while noting that going through Congress is the likeliest outcome, Bloomberg reported.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Sunday that legislative approval would be necessary to authorize rebate checks for American citizens, yet one White House official suggested that alternative paths might exist.

Speaking at a Bloomberg Government event Tuesday, White House deputy chief of staff James Blair said the administration is reviewing options to issue the checks without going through Congress.

"We will look as hard as possible to see if there's a way to do it without Congress because we're circumspect about Congress wanting to stop [them]. The law is the law. I think the most likely outcome is that it requires an act of Congress," Blair said.

He later clarified his remarks on X, noting that he clearly stated Congress was the likeliest route.

"If you watch the whole clip, I said we'll certainly explore that, but also that I think the most likely outcome is that it requires an act of Congress," he wrote.