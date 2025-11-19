WATCH TV LIVE

White House Exploring Tariff Rebates Without Congress

Wednesday, 19 November 2025 04:23 PM EST

The Trump administration is exploring ways to distribute the proposed $2,000 tariff rebate checks without requiring congressional approval while noting that going through Congress is the likeliest outcome, Bloomberg reported.

President Donald Trump stated this month that, due to substantial tariff revenue, every citizen who is not considered high-income will receive dividend checks of at least $2,000.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Sunday that legislative approval would be necessary to authorize rebate checks for American citizens, yet one White House official suggested that alternative paths might exist.

Speaking at a Bloomberg Government event Tuesday, White House Deputy Chief of Staff James Blair said the administration is reviewing options to issue the checks without going through Congress.

"We will look as hard as possible to see if there's a way to do it without Congress because we're circumspect about Congress wanting to stop [them]. The law is the law. I think the most likely outcome is that it requires an act of Congress," Blair said.

He later clarified his remarks on X, noting that he clearly stated Congress was the likeliest route. "If you watch the whole clip, I said we'll certainly explore that, but also that I think the most likely outcome is that it requires an act of Congress," he wrote.

While the Trump administration remains enthusiastic about the rebates, many economists have warned that distributing tariff rebate checks to all U.S. households could spark another wave of inflation, similar to the surge observed following the COVID-19 stimulus payments.

The federal government collected $195 billion in tariff revenue as of Sept. 30, according to the Treasury Department, an increase of 153% from the previous fiscal year. Nearly $30 billion of that total was generated in July.

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Wednesday, 19 November 2025 04:23 PM
